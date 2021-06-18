A Year Later, Bay Area Theater Companies Reckon With BIPOC Demands

Referencing an internal spreadsheet that she estimates contains over 150 items, Bielstein describes hours of analyzing the demands from the Living Document and We See You WAT, “incorporating items from each of those documents into our work” throughout the organization. In November, the company published a 31-page document of their own detailing their updated Equity, Diversity and Inclusion strategic plan, a work they acknowledge is still in process.

Some actions mentioned by Bielstein include moving away from grueling “10 out of 12” tech rehearsals and six-day rehearsal weeks, paying artists for work done at fundraisers and other functions, and ensuring the availability of an on-site counselor or therapist for artists, particularly for shows engaged with racialized trauma, such as Toni Stone. Artistically, Bielstein says, the company is prioritizing works written and directed by majority women and BIPOC creatives, and committing to hiring more Bay Area actors and designers (currently the percentage of local hires is around 73%).

For Bielstein, the emergence of the Living Document has been what she terms “a gift” to the organization and to the field, noting that “our community at large will hold us accountable for delivering on these commitments and actions.”

Even BIPOC-led companies and theater artists have taken the demands of the Living Document to heart. For example, while San Francisco-based Crowded Fire had already been engaged in DEI work internally over the past five years, the publication of the Living Document highlighted to Artistic Director Mina Morita the need to further the work throughout the greater Bay Area theater ecosystem.

“What's unique about the theater field is we all move through many different organizations to create,” she says. “So I was aware of some of the inequities and problems. But I don't think I was as fully aware until the Living Document.” So, in addition to hiring on EDI trainer Lisa Walker to coach Crowded Fire through a multi-week training, Morita harnessed the energy of the moment to collaborate and share resources with other companies.

One such collaboration involves Crowded Fire, Magic Theatre, and Playwrights Foundation instigating a “train the trainer”-style workshop series they’ve dubbed “Making Good Trouble,” led by Beatrice Thomas of Authentic Arts & Media. Over the course of nine months, a cohort of 20+ persons will develop the tools to train other companies—including their own—in anti-racist and inclusionary practices. This will not only make it possible for more theater companies to access the training necessary to implement these practices in their own institutions, but will provide the new trainers with an extra income stream—a welcome and needed benefit after a 15-month shutdown.

“(I) didn't think I would see it in my lifetime,” Morita comments about overall effects of the Living Document. “To have such a courageous disruption happen, where we could really open up the harms, and start to try to hopefully address and repair them.”