KQED's Eating Taiwanese in the Bay is a series of stories exploring Taiwanese food culture in all of its glorious, delicious complexity. New installments to the series will run daily from May 19–28.

Thien Pham is a graphic novelist and high school teacher in Oakland. His food-based memoir about his family's immigration story will be out in 2023 from First Second Books.

Luke Tsai is KQED's food editor.