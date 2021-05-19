Oakland Museum of California to Reopen in June with Renovated Campus

Fifteen months after closing for the pandemic, the Oakland Museum of California announced it will reopen on June 18 with three days of free entry.

Unlike many of its Bay Area brethren, OMCA didn’t open its doors even briefly in the fall. The campus has remained empty since last March, save for the renovation work that will greet visitors upon their return. Starting next month, the museum will be open to the public Friday–Sunday, 11am–5pm.

A year of construction led by landscape architect Walter Hood and project architect Mark Cavagnero removed a wall between the museum and Lake Merritt to create an entrance on 12th Street, and improved access from 10th Street into what will be Town Fare, a new cafe by Tanya Holland scheduled to open this summer. The museum’s gardens are also being “refreshed” with California native plantings, with each of the gardens’ three terraces representing a different ecoregion of the state.