OMCA to Reopen to Public on Nov. 27 with Redesigned Gardens

The Oakland Museum of California has announced that it will reopen to the public on Friday, Nov. 27, with three days of free entry to the general public. Members can visit the museum beginning Nov. 20.
The news comes after over eight months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. In keeping with new safety protocols and to manage capacity, OMCA will have limited hours through the end of the year: Friday—Sunday, 11am–5pm. As with other recently reopened Bay Area museums, visitors will need to wear masks and reserve tickets for timed entry.