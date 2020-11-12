OMCA to Reopen to Public on Nov. 27 with Redesigned Gardens

OMCA’s signature interactive displays have been removed, but visitors will be able to explore, for the first time, OMCA’s redesigned gardens, which are free and open to the public during museum hours. According to today’s announcement, the gardens boast new paving, newly installed sculptures, new native trees and plantings, a new lawn and a stage to be used for future performances and events.

One silver lining to the pandemic was the museum’s ability to make this progress on its “campus transformation” led by Hood Design Studio and Mark Cavagnero Associates. The renovations will eventually include two new entrances, opening OMCA up to foot traffic from Lake Merritt and 10th Street, and a redesigned café (home to Town Fare by Tanya Holland when COVID-19 safety protocols allow).

OMCA plans to resume its regular hours with its next special exhibition, Mothership: Voyage Into Afrofuturism, scheduled to open Jan. 16, 2021. For more details on OMCA’s reopening, click here.