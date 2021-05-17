BottleRock Lineup: Stevie Nicks, Guns N' Roses, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, More for 2021

The BottleRock lineup for 2021 includes Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run The Jewels and more performing across three days in Napa.

Like most music festivals last year, BottleRock had been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. Certain high-profile acts who had been slated to play the 2020 festival, such as Dave Matthews Band, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Anderson .Paak, are not part of the 2021 lineup.

Unlike many other festival lineups announced in 2021, BottleRock's slate includes several prominent women performing in headlining and top slots, such as Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Jessie Reyez and others.

Three-day tickets for the Napa festival, rescheduled for Sept. 3–5, 2021 from its usual May dates, start at $369. Tickets can be requested now, with an automated system that informs buyers when they become available. Ticket holders for the 2020 festival may either use them for this year's event or request a refund.