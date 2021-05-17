KQED is a proud member of
BottleRock Lineup: Stevie Nicks, Guns N' Roses, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, More for 2021

Gabe Meline
A BottleRock crowd in 2015, while Cage the Elephant performs. (Gabe Meline/KQED)

The BottleRock lineup for 2021 includes Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run The Jewels and more performing across three days in Napa.

Like most music festivals last year, BottleRock had been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. Certain high-profile acts who had been slated to play the 2020 festival, such as Dave Matthews Band, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Anderson .Paak, are not part of the 2021 lineup.

Unlike many other festival lineups announced in 2021, BottleRock's slate includes several prominent women performing in headlining and top slots, such as Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Jessie Reyez and others.

Three-day tickets for the Napa festival, rescheduled for Sept. 3–5, 2021 from its usual May dates, start at $369. Tickets can be requested now, with an automated system that informs buyers when they become available. Ticket holders for the 2020 festival may either use them for this year's event or request a refund.

Festival organizers have indicated that for safety purposes, COVID-19 protocols and guidelines—however they may stand come September—will be followed.

More details are on BottleRock's site. Full lineup below.

Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run The Jewels, Brandi Carlile, Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Future Islands, James Murphy (DJ Set), Jimmy Eat World, FINNEAS, Polo G, Jack Harlow, Milky Chance, Jessie Reyez, Dominic Fike, Chromeo, Walk Off The Earth, Olivia O’Brien, MAX, Mavis Staples, Jon Batiste, Digable Planets, Kota the Friend, MOD SUN, Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light, Village People, Gracie Abrams, Matt Nathanson, Watchhouse, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, Lawrence, Hamilton Leithauser, Absofacto, Joywave, Big Freedia, MUNA, Atlas Genius, White Reaper, Mondo Cozmo, Ripe, Meg Myers, North Mississippi Allstars, Spafford, DeVotchKa, BabyJake, Donna Missal, Reignwolf, JJ Wilde, 99 Neighbors, Smith & Thell, Full Moonalice, Suki Waterhouse, DJ Z-Trip (Silent Disco), Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, The Last Bandoleros, Valley, Six60, In the Valley Below, Oliver Riot, The Alive, Crimson Apple, HOKO, Molly Moore, Chris Pierce, Pacific Radio, Buffalo Gospel, S8NT ELEKTRIC, Peter Harper, Lily Meola, Sam Johnson, OTTTO, Grass Child, Obsidian Son, The Silverado Pickups and Napa Valley Youth Symphony.