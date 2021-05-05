3 Romance Novels Written By Stacey Abrams Will Be Reissued in 2022

Though her latter five novels have been regularly reissued, her first three are harder to come by. Originally published by Arabesque, an imprint that focused on Black romance writers, used copies now regularly sell for $100 or more. Abrams did not control the rights until recently and sold them to Berkley at a private auction, according to the publisher.
Berkley will republish them in hardcover, a rarity for romance novels. The new versions will feature both Abrams' real name and her nom de plume.
"As Selena and as Stacey, I am proud to be a part of the romance writing community and excited that Berkley is reintroducing these stories for new readers and faithful fans," Abrams said in the release.
Abrams has also written two nonfiction books, Minority Leader and Our Time Is Now. Her first novel to be published under her real name, a political thriller set at the U.S. Supreme Court called While Justice Sleeps, is set to be released next week.
