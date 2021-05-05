3 Romance Novels Written By Stacey Abrams Will Be Reissued in 2022

"As my first novels, they remain incredibly special to me," said Abrams in a statement. "The characters and their adventures are what I'd wished to read as a young Black woman—stories that showcase women of color as nuanced, determined, and exciting."

The three books—Rules of Engagement, The Art of Desire and Power of Persuasion, a trilogy—have been out of print for years. Abrams wrote the first book while she was in her final year at Yale Law School.

They are romantic suspense novels, all starring a diverse cast of characters who work for an espionage organization in the U.S. government. Each novel features a different pair of Black lead characters, and an overarching storyline connects all three books.