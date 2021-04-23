Digital Underground's Shock G, an Oakland Hip-Hop Icon, Dies at 57

Shock G, the flamboyant, funny rap artist who brought Oakland hip-hop to a worldwide audience with the group Digital Underground, died Thursday at age 57, according to Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J and reported by TMZ.

Shock G, born Greg Jacobs, was best-known for his work with Digital Underground, and most notably the worldwide smash "The Humpty Dance," released in 1990. Jacobs also helped introduce the world to Tupac Shakur, who was an early member of Digital Underground, and whose debut album 2Pacalypse Now he co-produced.

Shakur once said in an interview that he looked back on his time alongside Shock G in Digital Underground "with the greatest fondness. Those were like, some of the best times of my life."