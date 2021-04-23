KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Arts & Culture

Digital Underground's Shock G, an Oakland Hip-Hop Icon, Dies at 57

Gabe Meline
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Shock G of Digital Underground performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2010 in Atlanta. Shock G died Thursday at age 57.
Shock G of Digital Underground performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2010 in Atlanta. Shock G died Thursday at age 57. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Shock G, the flamboyant, funny rap artist who brought Oakland hip-hop to a worldwide audience with the group Digital Underground, died Thursday at age 57, according to Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J and reported by TMZ.

Shock G, born Greg Jacobs, was best-known for his work with Digital Underground, and most notably the worldwide smash "The Humpty Dance," released in 1990. Jacobs also helped introduce the world to Tupac Shakur, who was an early member of Digital Underground, and whose debut album 2Pacalypse Now he co-produced.

Shakur once said in an interview that he looked back on his time alongside Shock G in Digital Underground "with the greatest fondness. Those were like, some of the best times of my life."

Jacobs' production credits, guest appearances and solo work continued long after the success of Sex Packets, Digital Underground's best-selling album, and he frequently performed in small clubs around the country as a solo artist.

Sponsored

Reaction to the news of Shock G's death was swift:

This is a developing story. Check back for more.