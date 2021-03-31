6 Tips From a Therapist For Coping with Reopening Anxiety

Once you try out an activity you haven’t done in a while, be mindful of how you feel; remember that the past year has changed all of us. “It’s like when you’re really hungry and your eyes are bigger than what’s on your plate,“ Stamper says. “You have to listen to yourself when you’re full and not push yourself too far. And you might get full pretty quickly right now.”

Listen to Your Body

Stamper advises thinking ahead to what the activity will entail—and listening to what your body is telling you before, during and after going out. “Our body tells us a lot about what maybe we don’t want our head to recognize,” he says. “Maybe your heart’s beating fast. Maybe you’re feeling a surge of anxiety that you feel in your hands, your feet. Those things might happen. So you might want to ask yourself, is this something I really want to do?”

Mindfulness is a helpful tool to let you tap into what your body and your intuition are telling you. Guided body scan meditations (where you check in with each body part and notice the sensations) can help you get in tune with those signals, and plenty of them are available on YouTube as well as apps like InsightTimer and Calm.

If meditation isn’t your speed, wind down with a relaxing activity that helps you get grounded, like taking a walk and noticing your surroundings.

Don’t Judge Yourself So Harshly

After a year of looking over your shoulder at the grocery store, it’s normal that you might experience some anxiety about going out even if you’re vaccinated and have a very low chance of getting COVID. Acknowledging the anxiety is there and accepting it without judgment is often the first step to feeling better.

“I’m encouraging people to not beat themselves up if they feel like it’s too much and they want to leave—really give yourself permission to take care of yourself and not push yourself,” he says.

Stamper also notes that people might be temped to drink more to ease their discomfort in social situations. If that’s you, take it as another sign of stress and channel your attention to more constructive ways of coping.