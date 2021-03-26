California Expands Vaccine Eligibility

KQED is a proud member of
Expecting an Increase in Vaccine Doses, California Expands Eligibility

Starting next week, California will vastly expand eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine.  Everyone over 50 will be eligible starting April 1, and Californians over the age of 16 will be able to get a shot starting on April 15. 
Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Mask for Singers Helps Bring Back In-Person Performances

The University of California San Francisco and the San Francisco Opera have teamed up to develop a new type of mask to keep performers safe as they return to the stage.
Reporter: Chloe Veltman, KQED

