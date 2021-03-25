Evangeline Elder, Brand Whisperer and Festival Co-Founder, is Demystifying the Music Industry

“I just kind of woke up after that accident mentally, and I realized I was wasting my existence,” she says. “If my life would have ended that night, I wouldn't have done anything that I wanted to. I wouldn't have nourished any creative projects.”

A week later, Elder launched her first venture, Rehab Online Magazine, from her university’s computer lab. In the early 2010s, music blogs, Soundcloud and Tumblr were the flourishing, new spaces for taste-making, and Elder was blogging about the burgeoning, soul- and jazz-influenced, indie rap and R&B scene that artists like Duckwrth, Xavier Omar and Masego were pioneering at the time.

“It was this alternative renaissance,” she says. “Illroots and The Fader were reporting on all these artists that didn’t have marketing plans, reporting on unsigned artists. So I was really enamored with this new sound.”

W

ith the rise of curated Spotify playlists and social media, the music blog era came to an end, and Elder quietly retired Rehab Online Magazine in 2017. But that same year, she launched an even bigger venture, Women Sound Off, the interdisciplinary arts conference and festival she dreamed up with her close friend Carmena Woodward, a.k.a. DJ Red Corvette.

It started off under the name Women In Music, and featured concerts, panels, wellness workshops, art markets and mixers where local, independent artists and established women in the industry alike were welcome. (I was a panelist in 2017 and ’18.) Each year, she and Woodward worked around the clock booking artists and locations, coordinating volunteers and lining up corporate partners like Pandora. 2019—the same year Elder started her job at EMPIRE—was Women Sound Off’s biggest year: it expanded to include year-round events, and was featured in The Guardian and Forbes, who called it a conference “every creative should attend in 2019.”

Then, of course, came the pandemic. Slated for April 2020, Women Sound Off was one of the first events to get canceled as shelter-in-place orders shut down the arts in the Bay Area. Although it throttled the festival’s plans, the pandemic also allowed Elder to take a much-needed mental health break, especially as non-stop videos of violence and racism dominated news feeds during the George Floyd protests and beyond.

While Women Sound Off had always been engaged with its community on social media and continued to put on online events in the past year, “there was a lot of pressure on digital platforms to become rapid response platforms,” she recalls. “People don’t realize that as a Black person who is running a platform, it can be very, very triggering to report on Black death or on cop killings over and over. That was something that 100% slowed me down, rightfully so. I was not willing to sacrifice my own mental health to satisfy the internet.”

Learning to prioritize self-care has been an important journey for Elder, who has long lived with clinical depression. After a much-needed six-month recharge last year, she was able to dive back into her work in a more purposeful way. Women Sound Off partnered with her sister Candice Elder’s community organizing group, East Oakland Collective, for a massive food drive serving residents of some of the neighborhoods hit hardest by the pandemic.