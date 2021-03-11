In Anniversary Show, Alumni Address SFAI’s Complex 150-Year Legacy

Between a gallery show and a video archive, Weefur and Tedesco have selected the work of close to 200 artists—all of them with connections to the institution from its recent and long-distant past—for A Spirit of Disruption, which opens both online and at the school’s Chestnut Street campus on March 19. Their selections stand in stark contrast to the majority of the artists previously celebrated during the school’s history, whom the curators say have mostly been white and cis-gendered. (This is possibly reflective of SFAI’s historical demographics, though the latest data shared by the school shows increased racial diversity in faculty and students between 2010 and 2019.)

Green engages her queer and trans identities through sculptures of mushrooms. “I think about fungi as this kind of metaphor for otherness,” Green says. “The mushroom itself is the fruiting body of the organism, and in my work, I’m exploring this form as a stand in for the queer body, or even as queerness itself.”

Lu’s background growing up in an Asian family around everyday and exotic produce in the grocery stores of Miami, Florida informs her large-scale artwork featuring various ceramic fruits.

“I think about the fruits as a metaphor for immigrants,” says Lu. “The reason why those foods are there is because the immigrants who moved there wanted to eat those foods. A lot of the foods that we think of as American are actually not native to the U.S.”

Tedesco and Weefur also pay homage to underrepresented community members from SFAI’s less recent past, such as the artist’s model, educator, journalist and activist Florence Wysinger Allen.

Allen was born in Oakland in 1913 and went on to become a pivotal figure in San Francisco’s artistic scene until she passed away in 1997. She sat for artists like David Park and Wayne Thiebaud, and helped found the San Francisco Models’ Guild, which paved the way for higher wages for people in her profession. All of this at a time when Black models were extremely rare.

“Flo Wysinger held quite a large presence on the campus and in the Bay Area,” says Tedesco. “She was quite an entrepreneur, very forthright, loved the body as the form for the benefit of all the artists that she served.”

The curators say that despite Allen’s status as a local celebrity, she often wasn’t given the respect she deserved. Like most artist’s models, her name was often omitted from curatorial materials and she was looked down on in the media.

“She’s very objectified,” says Weefur.

“For instance, we have newspaper articles that refer to things like her ‘caramely, chocolaty body,’” Tedesco explains.

“And I think at the time we didn’t have the language for how a lot of the white men she was working with were framing her in the works that she was contributing her body to,” Weefur says, adding that Allen is the subject of an entire episode in the 10-part podcast series the curators are putting together to accompany the exhibition.

Uncertain Future

While A Spirit of Disruption may help the public engage with a more nuanced version of SFAI’s past, the school’s future remains uncertain.

Many of the featured artists know that SFAI’s fiscal struggles are nothing new. Yet they’re still deeply shocked at the present set of circumstances and worried about what lies ahead.

“To lose the San Francisco Art Institute, a major institution not only in the United States but across the world, would be a disaster,” says artist Mildred Howard, who served on the school’s faculty from 1998 to 2015 and was an artist’s model at SFAI starting in the 1970s.

Howard was among the group of people who were for the sale of the Rivera mural. “I truly believe that Diego Rivera thought that if that mural that he painted would save an institution, selling it would be just fine.” Howard says art is a business, not just a passion, so she’s dismayed about the outcry against the sale.

“There’s so many people that don’t understand how art can be used,” Howard says. “I don’t think they truly understand the larger picture of the San Francisco Art Institute and its importance to this country and to the world of art.”