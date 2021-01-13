Diego Rivera Mural at SFAI to Receive Landmark Designation, Preventing Possible Sale

The Making of a Fresco Showing the Building of a City is one of just three Rivera murals in San Francisco, and it depicts, along with the artist’s broad backside, anonymous steel riveters, industrial laborers, then-SFAI president William Gerstle and Coit Tower architect Arthur Brown, Jr.

As for how long it might take to achieve landmark designation for the Rivera mural, Peskin says, “The normal answer is it takes 60–120 days depending on how fast things happen. But in this particular case it doesn’t really matter.” That’s because he believes the mural is already protected by a previous landmark designation for SFAI’s entire Chestnut Street campus. (That proposal was approved in 1977 by then-Supervisor Diane Feinstein and signed into effect by Mayor George Moscone.)

In the paperwork attached to that approval, the final case report makes significant mention of the Rivera mural, including a delightful detail about the artist haggling for more square footage of wall space and a higher commission.

Even if the 1977 designation doesn’t fully protect the mural in situ, Peskin thinks The Making of a Fresco Showing the Building of a City is worthy of individual recognition. In a Monday night meeting of the Land Use and Transportation Committee that advanced today’s resolution to the full Board of Supervisors, he called SFAI board efforts to delay the designation “heresy.”

There is near-unilateral support for today’s resolution within the SFAI community and the art community at large. The Committee to Re-Imagine SFAI (made up of alumni, staff, faculty and community members), which has been working for six months to chart a financially sustainable future for the art school, wrote a letter to the board of trustees in mid-December, stating that the sale of the mural “will cause irreparable harm to the ethical, moral, cultural, social, political, civic, domestic, and international standing of our institution.”