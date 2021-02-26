Watch: Prince Harry Makes Non-Royal Debut on 'James Corden'

Last night—before Meghan and Harry's much-anticipated Oprah interview hits CBS in March—Harry went a'roamin' around Los Angeles with his pal James Corden on the Late Late Show. (Remember that time Corden was invited to the star-studded royal wedding? Yeah—he and Harry go way back.)

In the 17-minute segment, Harry experiences his first open-topped bus, uses the facilities at the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion, talks some smack about the British press (naturally), admits to watching The Crown, Facetimes Meghan, and even completes a military assault course without getting his T-shirt muddy.

You can watch Harry (or "Haz," as his wife calls him) spill the tea both figuratively and literally in full below.