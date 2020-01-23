Harry and Meghan Look Super Happy Despite the Queen's Harsh 'Megxit' Terms

Where we really get a sense of the true feelings of Buckingham Palace, though, is with the decision to strip Harry and Meghan of their "His" and "Her Royal Highness" titles. That might not sound like a big deal to Americans, and the Palace has tried to pass it off as being a consequence of "no longer [being] working members of the Royal Family," but when it happened to Harry's mother Princess Diana, during her 1996 divorce from Prince Charles, it was widely understood to be an act of cruelty.

In 2018, looking back on those events, The Daily Mirror recalled:

"Losing the HRH meant it was no longer necessary for friends or staff to bow or curtsy in Diana’s presence. More humiliating, though, was that she herself would now have to curtsy to her husband, her two sons, and a whole host of minor royals... Diana was reportedly so upset by losing the HRH that Prince William, then 14, told her: 'Don’t worry Mummy, I will give it back to you one day when I am King.'"

For Prince Harry—royal by blood—to be stripped of his HRH is astonishing even under these circumstances, and comes with a subtext that speaks volumes about how the queen really feels about all this.