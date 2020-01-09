Prince Harry's Rejection of the Royal Lifestyle is Only His Latest Rebellious Move

Though definitely unexpected, the fact that Harry is seeking independence from the most famous family in Britain, and pulling a move this rebellious, is actually a totally Harry thing to do. From the time he was tiny, his mother Princess Diana referred to him as the "naughty" one, and he's breezed through several pretty major scandals since adolescence.

When Harry was 20, photos leaked of him at a costume party wearing a Nazi uniform—a move that, while deeply offensive, could also be interpreted as self-deprecation, given his family's loose ties with both Hitler and the Nazi party. (The Queen's husband, Prince Philip, grew up with sisters who were married to SS officers, and Prince Edward VIII was friends with Hitler.)

Just two years after the Nazi incident, Harry was caught on camera at another party, this time completely nude inside a Las Vegas hotel room. Both incidents got him into serious hot water with senior members of his family, not to mention the British press. But, probably because he's unlikely to ever be king, Harry basically got away with it. Even his very sweet marriage to American actress Meghan Markle upended centuries of royal tradition.