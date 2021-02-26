An All-Star Panel Discusses Jazz and Race

Iconic author, educator and activist Angela Davis, known for her civil rights work and pioneering black feminist theory, is joined by music critic, author, and jazz journalist Nate Chinen, a 13-time winner of the Helen Dance-Robert Palmer Award for Excellence in Writing from the Jazz Journalists Association. Grammy-winning vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens and Grammy-winning composer and drummer Terri Lynne Carrington also join the panel, offering a unique perspective as musicians themselves. Carrington was recently named a 2021 Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts, the highest honor bestowed on jazz musicians in the United States.

Moderated by social psychologist, educator, author and SFJAZZ Board trustee Claude Steele, the panel offer their perspectives on the connections between jazz music and race, as well as the contemporary state of the genre. From the genesis of jazz to its impact on social movements today, the star-studded conversation promises to be thought-provoking and insightful.

SFJAZZ's panel on jazz and race streams Sunday, Feb. 28, from 11am-1pm Pacific Time. Tickets are free; registration required. Details here.