Justin Timberlake (Finally!) Apologizes to Janet Jackson and Britney Spears

The comments on Timberlake's Instagram also quickly progressed to include Janet Jackson. “Remember Janet Jackson,” one said. “It’s Janet Jackson Appreciation Day,” read another. Social media has been bombarded with anti-Timberlake posts during every Super Bowl since he was welcomed back to the halftime show with open arms in 2018. By contrast, Jackson has remained persona non grata at the event since 2004.

One 2006 clip of Jackson talking to Oprah Winfrey about how Timberlake treated her after their 2004 “wardrobe malfunction” was in heavy circulation on Twitter this week.

“They did put all the emphasis on me, as opposed to us,” Jackson said at the time. “Friendship is very important to me and certain things you just don’t do to friends,” she continued, adding that she felt Timberlake left her hanging “during that whole fiasco.”