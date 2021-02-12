It’s Not Me, It’s You: Choosing Singledom in the Pandemic

The thing is, once you’ve known tranquility, you’ll never take it for granted again. This past year cost many people their lives and livelihoods; it upended most of the social norms. And that stress doesn’t go away if you’re in a relationship. And if you don’t choose a partner wisely, that stress will only increase. For all the challenges this year has posed, I’ve also known peace of mind Malcolm and Marie could only dream of. Is working through loneliness such a bad thing? Some of us have actually been reaching astronomical levels of self-actualization.

And according to recent research, if you’re a woman who dates men, you’re might be more resilient against the stressors of the pandemic than the men you date. That’s because men are socialized to use romantic relationships as their only means of emotional support, and are less likely to get professional help. Tired of playing therapist, more women are choosing to stay single than ever before, a trend we might see COVID accelerating. Millennials are also waiting to get married, which has meant that marriages are lasting longer than they did in the past. Perhaps being the children of a generation with a high divorce rate has taught us a thing or two about getting our lives and finances in order before getting serious or tying the knot.

ast week, I woke up one morning to a surprising alert on my phone. I’d spent an average of seven hours a day wrapped up in the interwebs. I vowed to change that, and so far it’s going well. I spend more time reading books, biking and meditating. Why was my online habit out of control? Blame it on isolation. Blame it on boredom. Blame it on...Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is a new app that allows users to moderate conversations using audio. It isn’t a dating app per se, but some people are sparking relationships on the platform. Funny enough, my very first evening on Clubhouse was a study in sensuality. I noticed a room titled “Mike Lowry’s ‘The Moan Room’” and thought to myself, “Well, this is funny.” A few hours later, I had not only competed in a moaning challenge, but I won! I did all of this while wearing my bonnet, face mask drying and cat resting comfortably beside me. (Mind you, my cat did occasionally stare up at me, visibility alarmed, as I groaned into my iPhone.)

The “Moan Room” on Clubhouse is now a thing of the past. Internet trends move swiftly like that. But it was a glimpse at the new and innovative methods people are utilizing to ignite passion. What the activities I indulge in are teaching me is that, single or in companionship, I’ll remain adventurous. Of course, I’m not closed off to the possibility of love, but I’m also fully capable of entertaining my darn self. I also refuse to place the burden of harvesting my own happiness on someone else. Some call it solitude, I call it a commitment to my own serenity.