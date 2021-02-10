Community Celebrates Chinese New Year Despite Parade Cancellation

Ng said she has been mostly housebound in San Francisco over the past year, taking care of her 93-year-old mother. She’s seen her property management business plummet.

“There’s been tons of vacancies and I can’t fill them,” Ng said. “It’s been hard.”

And Ng said she’s really going to miss the annual Chinese New Year parade, which has been canceled because of the pandemic. She’s been involved with it for around 30 years.

“It’s really sad,” said Ng.

“We know that everyone would love to come out to watch the lion dances, the dragon dances, the dancers, hear the firecrackers and stuff like that,” said parade organizer William Gee. “Unfortunately, we just felt it would be irresponsible of us to actually hold a live performance this year.”

Gee said his team decided to cancel the 2021 parade late last summer after consulting with city health officials.

But he said it’s still important to help the community feel connected to traditions.

So for the first time, the annual TV special, scheduled for Feb. 20, will attempt to translate elements from what would have been the live festivities to the screen, such as the appearance of some of the sponsored floats that would under normal circumstances be seen trundling along the city streets on parade day.

“Despite the pandemic, we haven’t given up,” said Ethel Reddy, the Lunar New Year celebration’s community liaison for longtime event sponsor Bank of America. She said the bank’s float will be revealed as part of the TV special. “We found new ways to continue with traditions.”

The TV special will also feature a video appearance by this year’s grand marshal—Bay Area native Jon Chu, best known for directing Crazy Rich Asians.

“This will be the first time we’ve done something like this,” Gee said. “Typically the grand marshal rides in a car along with the parade.”

But there are still one or two ways to experience the Year of the Ox outdoors.

The event’s main sponsor, Southwest Airlines, plans to display its float publicly, albeit in stationary fashion, at Pier 27 on the weekends of Feb. 13-14 and Feb. 20-21.

And the parade organizers have also commissioned local artists to adorn 11 life-sized, beautifully painted ox sculptures scattered around the city.

An online map shows the locations of the artworks, which are on display through Mar. 14, and the event organizers have launched a social media photo contest, encouraging members of of the public to submit selfies with the colorful bovines.

“Most people think the ox is a forceful beast,” said San Francisco artist and fashion designer Monique Zhang, whose ox sculpture is bright yellow and orange with cute, little heart shaped flowers adorning its cheeks. “But actually in nature it’s a very gentle giant.”

Zhang’s artwork is located on the plaza across the street from city hall. She said the ox represents hard work, patience, honesty—qualities everyone could use right now.