Why We've Turned to Nostradamus and Divination in the Age of Coronavirus

That was all pre-pandemic. And belief in spiritual matters tends to increase during times of crisis. It's why agnostics pray their way through airplane turbulence, it's why so many grieving people visit mediums, and it's why those dealing with hardship are often the ones with the strongest faith.

History is awash with leaps of faith in the midst of dark times. In the 15th Century, because the military believed she was a messenger of God, a teenaged Joan of Arc was permitted to lead the French army into battle after a series of crushing defeats. In the early 1900s, Grigori Rasputin held notorious influence over the Russian royal family because the tsar and his wife believed he could heal their son of hemophilia. Even in the 1970s, salt-of-the-Earth detectives consulted with psychics during their hunt for serial killers like John Wayne Gacy.

The upheaval caused by COVID-19 has impacted every facet of American life. So it's not surprising that, as we wrestle with the whys of it all, some of us are more inclined than usual to seek comfort, answers and a greater sense of preparedness from the realms of the spiritual and supernatural. After all, according to neuroscientists, "the human brain is built in such a way as to facilitate spiritual kinds of experiences."

Tanya Richardson, an author and professional intuitive who offered readings over the phone even before the pandemic, says she was fully booked in 2020.

"Most people come to me when they are struggling in some way," Richardson says. "Seeing a challenge from a deeper, broader spiritual perspective doesn’t take the pain or frustration away, but it can add new meaning, comfort, and insight. It can help us pivot in positive ways. I did notice an increase in interest in spirituality in 2020, and it was nourishing and healing for me to help support people during a difficult year."