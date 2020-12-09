Bad(ass) Santa: Bizarre Legends From the Life of St. Nicholas

In 1948, Benjamin Britten and Eric Crozier immortalized the gory incident in their cantata Saint Nicholas. The seventh movement sees the parents of the murdered boys sitting down and getting ready to unwittingly eat their own offspring, when Nicholas intervenes. After instructing them, "O do not taste, O do not feed on sin," St. Nick revives the boys with the following words: "Timothy, Mark and John / Put your fleshly garments on!" (Catchy!) The boys arrive just moments later, holding hands and singing, "Alleluia to their King!"

No word on what happened to that damn cannibal innkeeper, though.

He Was an Exorcist

St. Nicholas was said to be masterful at both demon taming and expulsion. Blessing the possessed, book of gospels in hand, was all in a day's work for Nick. He was so good, he's even said to have expelled demons from a Cypress tree in the village of Plakoma. (All he had to do was swing an axe and off they went.) Which is why, for centuries, Santa has been depicted in some parts of the world (particularly Slovakia, Austria, the Czech Republic and Bavaria) alongside a chained Krampus. Sure, Santa keeps the bad guy on hand to deal with naughty children, but he keeps that demon-goat restrained so as not to harm the good ones. Totally reasonable.

He Saved His People From Famine Using Only Psychic Powers

When famine was raging in ancient Lycia (the region of southwest Turkey where he lived), St. Nick was determined to save his people from starvation. One night, he psychically located a merchant in Italy (don't ask questions) who was about to set sail for Egypt with a ship full of grain. Nicholas appeared to the merchant in a dream and bribed him with three gold coins, magically transferring them into the merchant's hand while he was sleeping three countries away. (Again, don't ask questions.) Nicholas told the merchant to bring the grain to Turkey, and sell it there instead. Scared and surprised, the man did as he was told, saved the Lycians, and told all who would listen the magical reason for his unexpected journey.

He Slapped a Priest For Jesus