Now Playing! Giving Thanks for Bruce Lee, Avant-Garde Film and ‘Uncle Frank’

The BlaQ ArTed Short Film Fest

Through Nov. 28

Online via the East Bay Queer Healing Arts Center

Avant-garde films—almost all short films, in fact, whatever the genre—are personal. The BlaQ ArTed Short Film Fest, though, takes “personal” to a whole ’nother level. The filmmakers are Black queer, trans and nonbinary youth, which means they are gutsily exposing and exploring their identities and voices in public—that is, through their films.

Hilda Ameyaw, Miaya Potter, Eddrena Hall, Silvia Gathundu, Leo Sherman, Meeow (Lottie) Fultz, Zena West, Shay House and Maya GoGodfrey’s work was curated by founder Kin Folkz, into a rare festival that incorporates art, activism, education, community and pride.

Uncle Frank

Now streaming

Amazon Prime

Shame overrides pride for an unhealthy chunk of Alan Ball’s journey to the past, which he could have called Southern Discomfort. The Atlanta native’s Oscar win for American Beauty (1999) rocketed him to screenwriter stardom and, in turn, propelled his HBO series Six Feet Under and True Blood. Here he rolls all the way back to early-1970s South Carolina in a perfectly fine but unmemorable coming-of-age tale of closeted self-loathing and unsuccessful escapes.

Uncle Frank is Frank Bledsoe (a disarming Paul Bettany), who fled his small town and grew up to be an openly gay literature professor in New York City. In the movie’s prologue at a Bledsoe family get-together, he encourages his 14-year-old niece Beth (Sophia Lillis) not to be limited by their kin or their surroundings. Easier said than done, of course.

Four years later, Beth is a college freshman in New York, so good on her. But we don’t get to spend a lot of time in Manhattan with Beth and Uncle Frank and Wally, his longtime companion (thought the movie doesn’t use the term, in one of its endless ploys to circumvent cliché), before a death in the family pulls everyone back below the Mason-Dixon Line. (South Carolina is played onscreen by North Carolina.)

It’s easy to identify with, and pull for, the dual protagonists, although both characters are somewhat underdeveloped. Indeed, at bottom, our affection for Frank and Beth is the element that carries us all the way through the film. The adolescent recollections and adult revelations that Ball dispenses feel dated, and not just because Uncle Frank is a period piece.

Of course, teens still struggle with their sexual orientations, and the acceptance of their families (or lack of). Uncle Frank offers them a narrow ray of light, not sufficient to navigate to a coastal capital, but possibly enough to ward off the deepest darkness of adolescence.