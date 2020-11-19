Mari Robles to Join Headlands Center for the Arts as New Executive Director

Headlands Center for the Arts has announced arts leader, educator and organizer Maricelle (Mari) Robles as the nonprofit’s new executive director. She will begin on Dec. 14.
Robles was selected after an international search to replace Sharon Maidenberg, who served as Headlands’ executive director for over 11 years. “After speaking with Mari, we quickly realized that we had found the perfect fit,” Board Chair Robin Strawbridge is quoted saying in today’s announcement. “Her career and personal interests in the arts genuinely mirror our mission here at Headlands. She shares our deep value for bringing the arts to everyone in the Bay Area, and for creating a space for artists to grow and thrive.”