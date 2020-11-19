Mari Robles to Join Headlands Center for the Arts as New Executive Director

Robles, who currently lives in New York, has a background in arts education. Headlands’ announcement emphasizes her interest, “as a Latinx woman of Puerto Rican heritage,” in “making art more accessible and welcoming to all.”

Robles served as the educator-in-charge of public programs and engagement at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the deputy director of education and public programs at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, and the coordinator of youth and family programs at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. This will be the first time Robles has worked in the Bay Area. Unique to Headlands’ executive director position, the job comes with housing on the arts center’s campus.

Most recently, she was part of a team of cultural producers organizing public programming leading up to the 2020 Prospect New Orleans triennial. The entire exhibition has since been pushed back a year due to the pandemic, with a new opening of Oct. 23, 2021.