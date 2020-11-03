Random Soothing Content to Ease Your Election-Week Stress

Hey, you. Yeah, you! The one doomscrolling for clues about how the swing states are voting. While we understand that is mostly what you’ll be doing for the next few days, we’ve called you in here to distract you for 10 minutes. Because mental health breaks are as important as this election. So please, turn off your news source of choice (and your brain) and follow the instructions below if you want to get that tension out of your shoulders.

First, ease into the break by hitting play on this gorgeous Karen O and Willie Nelson cover of “Under Pressure.” Close your eyes, take some deep breaths, and listen to a song that acknowledges your stress, then asks you to leave it behind.

Now, sit back, relax and enjoy this evidence that miracles do happen.