Sir Patrick Stewart Reading Sonnets is a Soothing Balm in 2020’s Hellscape

Sir Patrick Stewart has been calming me down for six months now. Throughout shelter in place, every time there’s a new piece of apocalyptic news; every time my chest starts feeling tight or my heart starts racing; every time I feel on the verge of a meltdown, the fix is the same. I scramble over to Sir Patrick’s Instagram page and listen to him reading the sonnets of Shakespeare.

He has been doing this every single day for six months now. And he knew from the get-go how people like me would be using them. As he said back in March, “A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away.”