Cat Brooks on Refunding the Community

Because of the way that we've stigmatized and demonized mental health crisis, it usually results in incarceration. We talk about people being in mental health crisis. A lot of times what we're having are mental health moments. And I say often, I don't know how you're Black or brown or in distress support in this country and you're not having mental health moments. And what we've seen, particularly right now, you know, in the middle of this pandemic is people are having more and more of those moments. Because people are losing their jobs and they're losing their housing or they're sick or they're afraid of getting sick or they're losing loved ones to this virus or their essential worker. I mean, there's all of the stressors that go along with this particular moment in time. And sometimes people just need to be heard. They just need to be listened to. They need someone to talk to them.

PEN: This is something you've written about recently in the San Francisco Examiner. You mentioned how local police unions in the Bay Area have co-opted some of the language that yourself and other organizers have been using in terms of community policing. For someone who's not introduced to the work, why is that significant?

CAT: Well, when you start to see your opponent not condemn your message, but co-opt it, then you know that you're doing something right. You know that it’s resonating. You know that they’re clear that they have to shift strategy and that the public debate has been impacted in a particular way.

Around 2014 to 2016, when we saw the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, what we saw was the rise of the Blue Lives Matter movement, right? And a lot of the messaging was about how dangerous it is to be a police officer. The demonization of protesters, things like that.

And I think it's a testament to the organizing that has happened over the last few years that they weren't able to do that this time. We've seen enough dead bodies. We’ve seen enough protests. We've done a good enough job in the media.

...We have been taught from very young ages. Myself included, that cops are the good guys. They get the kittens out of the tree. That's who keeps us safe. And so there are folks who still believe that if we do enough trainings, if we do enough body cameras, if we do enough reform, if we shift use of force policies, that maybe things will get better. And when that messaging is coming out of law enforcement, they're promising to do that. I think it's easier for some people to put their faith in the system that they know, even though it doesn't work.

And that's what I think this moment is begging of us, is demanding of us, is that we completely reimagine what public safety looks like. That we're committed to completely transforming the way in which we keep our communities safe. And it's time that we do something radically and dramatically different when it comes to public safety in our communities.

PEN: It's a larger conversation that has to do with redirecting funds toward different aspects of society that could lead to people not having to call the police. When you start to pull the threads away at defunding the police, what's the first brick that you have to move in order to get there?

CAT: Building what we call small, replicable models. It's on us as organizers to show the people something different. That you can have a response to mental health like Mental Health First that doesn't rely on law enforcement. And that keeps people safe and keeps families together.

You've got to build a movement. I think it's important to understand, at least within the context of Oakland, that “Defund OPD” is not a new phrase. That campaign was started by the Anti Police-Terror Project five years ago. And we were laughed out of rooms. And so organizing is important, Pen. And impacting the public debate is important, Pen.

And I'll cop to this: It might have been a bad comms move to call it defund police. Because I think people hear that [and freak out]. We should've led with “refund community.” We are talking about using data driven strategies, techniques, practices and policies to divest from things that we don't need law enforcement to do. And to invest in things that actually keep us safe.

Rightnowish is an arts and culture podcast produced at KQED. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on NPR One, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.