What's On Your Ballot?: Rexy Tapia, Activist and Drag Performer

As we head into the election, what do you make of the political climate of the United States today?

Everyone is doing some sort of campaign, whether they're joining Drag Out the Vote, to [politically active] ballroom houses, to creating makeup looks inspired to attract attention and tell people to vote. It is that crucial right now. We know what four years of the Trump presidency have already done, and what he can continue to do.

Especially after losing Ruth Bader Ginsburg, if we don't act, there's not going to be a future—for our younger siblings, our nieces and nephews. With climate change and the policing of women's bodies and the attacks against trans people, there might not even be a next 20 years for kids to live their lives if we don't change now.

I do think the pandemic has helped open people's minds. We're seeing other countries opening up and returning to normal—but the United States isn't, and it's because of our leadership. Right now, people have more time to be at home, to do research, to see the news, to see on their social media how important it is to change things now. We don't have all our everyday distractions to keep us away from those things.

It's easy to feel ground down right now, and I think a lot of people are struggling with why they should participate in our current political system at all. If a young person says, "I’m not going to vote in this election. It doesn't matter. The system is broken," what’s your most compelling argument against that?

I think people take voting for granted. People are like, "Yeah, whatever. The system's broken. [I’m not going to vote.]” But a lot of them don't see how their actions are affecting people they really love.

I always say the best way to talk to someone is to give them a face to the cause. [As a legal resident,] I can vote in some local measures, but I can't vote in our presidential election. I don't have my citizenship yet, and I don't know if I'm going to be able to get citizenship. As someone here on asylum, I don't even know if going back to my home is going to be safe for me.

I think a lot of people are like, "You're choosing between two evils, what's the point?" The point is that sometimes you've got to make a difficult decision to choose the lesser of two evils so you have a little more time to create that change. With Trump, we don't know how much longer we're going to have before he starts a war, before he runs our country into the ground. But with Biden, we can hold off that immediate threat, and we can have four years to build a national consciousness. And to continue to spread education so that we can vote for someone who's not the lesser of two evils, someone who is going to help change the world.

It's little bit by little bit that change happens. Rome wasn't built in a day, and we're certainly not going to take it down in a day.

Moving past the presidential election, what are the items on California and San Francisco ballots this fall that you think that voters need to have their eye on?

These issues are really intersectional—starting with Prop. 18, which would allow 17-year-olds who would be 18 by the next election to register to vote and to start voting on early measures. We say the youth are the future; why not give them more of an ability to create that change? What could be happening now if [younger people] had been able to vote in the 2016 election? Would we even have Trump as the president, or would [his 2016 candidacy] just be a joke by now? Giving youth that power and privilege, uplifting their voices is vital to our movement and to liberation.