Poll: Voters Cool to Measure Backed by Uber and Lyft

Support for the measure was lowest (31%) in the San Francisco Bay Area, which is home to tech companies supporting Prop. 22. Support was highest in Orange and San Diego Counties, the Central Valley and the Inland Empire. No region gave the proposition a majority support and about a quarter of voters in all regions of the state are undecided.

Prop. 22 is strongly opposed by organized labor, which is hoping to unionize gig workers. Likely voters living in union households oppose the measure (32% yes, 44% no) more than those living in non-union households (41% yes, 34% no).

Black and Asian/Pacific Islander voters support Prop. 22 more than Latino or white voters do, but all are well short of 50% approval.

The Yes on 22 campaign has raised at least $184 million, including at least $30 million each from Uber, Lyft and Doordash. Two other companies — Instacart and Postmates — have also kicked in $10 million for the Yes campaign. Opponents, made up of organized labor, have raised just $10 million.

The poll also found Proposition 15, which would raise taxes on commercial and industrial property worth $3 million or more, ahead by 49% to 34% with 17% undecided.

Support was strongest among Democrats, renters and voters under the age of 50 who favor creating a so-called "split roll," separating commercial and industrial property from residential property and agricultural land which are currently all taxed based on the purchase price. Prop. 15 would require commercial and industrial property to be reassessed and taxed at the market value or what it could be sold for rather than the original purchase price.

"As of now, the proposition is running ahead among no party preference voters. And so I think if that coalition holds up, I think it's it's in good position to pass," Schickler said.

Both campaigns have raised a significant amount of money, with supporters pulling in at least $40 million from labor unions and others, while opponents have raised $29 million from business groups.

Proposition 16, which would reverse California's ban on affirmative action in public education and hiring, is far behind with just 33% of registered voters supporting it and 41% opposed, while 26% are undecided.