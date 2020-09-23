Poll: Voters Cool to Measure Backed by Uber and Lyft

A new poll finds that voters are closely divided on a November ballot measure that would allow companies like Uber, Lyft and Doordash to continue treating their workers as contractors rather than employees, with the measure currently far short of the majority support it will need to pass.
The Berkeley IGS Poll finds that Proposition 22 is favored by 39% of likely voters, while 36% oppose it and 25% are undecided.
"In general, a proposition like this, polling just 39 percent [support] ... would probably be at least a slight underdog in terms of its chances for passage," said Eric Schickler, co-director of UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS).
If passed, companies with so-called gig-workers could get around a recently enacted state law, Assembly Bill 5, which was crafted to comply with a 2018 ruling from the California Supreme Court defining when workers could qualify as independent contractors rather than employees.
According to the poll, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to oppose Prop 22, while no party preference voters are more evenly divided, with 41% in favor, 33% opposed and 26% undecided.