What’s On Your Ballot: Artist Lava Thomas

As we head into the election, what do you make of the political climate in America today?

Where do I even start? We’re living in a country that’s more polarized than ever, I believe, in my lifetime, and under a president who denies science, a president who lies, and a president who leads by stoking hatred and division and creating chaos. We’re also living in a country where acts of racial terrorism and state-sanctioned violence are rising and casual racism has become more normalized and blatant. You have this against the backdrop of a global pandemic that kills Black and brown people at disproportionate numbers in this country, and during a time where climate change is just wreaking havoc.

So we’re living in a time of crisis—social crisis, health crisis, political crisis. I believe our democracy is under attack. I can remember a time when I could have a respectful, civil conversation with someone with whom I disagreed politically. But now the level of political discourse has devolved into name-calling and labeling.

But I also believe that because of this, more people are politically engaged. As we’ve seen with Black Lives Matter protests and activism, people of all races and all ages are out protesting against the status quo.

Many are calling this the most important election of our lifetime. Do you agree with that view?

I agree with that, yes. We have to vote Trump out of office like our lives depend on it, because honestly our lives literally do depend on who wins this election. Trump’s incompetence and gross mishandling of the pandemic, his disbelief in science around the pandemic and climate change—it’s almost equivalent to murder in my opinion. We have over 200,000 deaths of COVID-19 in this country and over 7 million people infected. And Trump knew of this threat early on.

What is foremost in your mind as our collective response if Trump is re-elected?

If Trump is re-elected I think we really need to focus on flipping the Senate so that there are some checks and balances restored in the executive branch. But quite honestly I have not really considered what the aftermath of Trump’s re-election would be.

Is that an act of mental self-preservation?

Yes, definitely. Because most of us are already living in a state of anxiety. For me personally I have to at least try to do everything that I can and hope that come November that we’ll have a different president in office. I have to hold onto that hope and not imagine the horrors of another Trump presidency.

What should our response be if Biden wins? It doesn’t mean that everything will be solved.

No, it doesn’t mean everything is solved. I think Biden will attempt to heal the polarization and division in this country. That he will lead by example, and that he will surround himself with the people who will address issues of racial injustice and equity. He’ll surround himself with scientists. He will put a plan into place to deal with the pandemic that is led by science. And he’ll surround himself with good people. I also hope that there will be a return to civil discourse. But this country was built on systemic racism, which goes back centuries. So there’s not going to be an easy or short fix to that.