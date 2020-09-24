'Deeply Wrong': Bay Area Reacts to Grand Jury Decision in Death of Breonna Taylor

Bay Area lawmakers and activists condemned a Kentucky grand jury's decision on Wednesday not to charge any police officers directly for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her Louisville home on a "no-knock" warrant as part of a botched drug raid in March. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

Grand jurors indicted one former officer for the reckless use of a gun, which he had fired several times without hitting Taylor. Brett Hankison, who has since been dismissed from the force, was charged with three counts of "wanton endangerment" for firing into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartment.

The two officers whose bullets hit Taylor were not charged.

"The walls of Breonna Taylor's neighbors got more justice than Breonna Taylor did herself," said Cat Brooks, co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project and executive director of the Justice Teams Network, in an interview with KQED. "Apparently being Black, educated, employed and in your own home somehow creates a path for justified causation to be shot to death. ... Were she not a Black woman, we would be having a very different conversation right now."