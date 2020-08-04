SFAC Apologizes to Lava Thomas for Mishandling Maya Angelou Monument

“The way in which this process was handled is an insult to Dr. Angelou’s legacy and the principles that she stood for,” Thomas said. “Mockery of due process, a pattern of disrespect, the erasure of our expertise and intellectual and creative labor, and the insistence of upholding racist tropes to represent one of the most celebrated exceptional Black women of our time in the name of honoring her, is beyond outrageous.”

Commission President Roberto Ordeñana apologized to Thomas on behalf of the SFAC. “I want to remind us all that when there are systems failures, the individuals and communities that end up experiencing the most harm as a result of said failures are those of us who experience oppression and marginalization,” he said. “Due to our failures, we have caused significant harm to an incredibly talented Black woman artist, and we have caused deep pain to members of the Black artist community.”

Visual Arts Committee Chair Dorka Keehn also formally apologized to Thomas, announcing that she would recuse herself from future engagement with the Maya Angelou project, as well as from her involvement with the evaluation of the city’s public monuments.

In nearly two hours of public comment, artists, curators and other members of the Bay Area arts community stated their support for the demands of Thomas and the collective See Black Womxn, formed late last year. Among the collective’s demands are a public apology from Supervisor Catherine Stefani, the monument’s legislative sponsor; that the SFAC change the language in the RFQ back from “statue” to “artwork”; that Keehn and Stefani resign; and that the SFAC arrange a meeting between See Black Womxn and Mayor London Breed.

Members of the public called for Thomas to be paid for the emotional and physical labor she has put into bringing attention to the issue. One commenter played a clip of Angelou reading poetry.