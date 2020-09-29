Watch: ‘Sex and the City’ Reenactments, Only Samantha is a Cat

Before anyone starts drawing up expensive contracts though, it should be known that an alternative option has just sashayed into the picture. She’s a cat, she’s willing to wear a wig, and her owner has been making some very funny SATC reenactment videos with her.

Actress and writer Alexandra Kyle brilliantly mimes along with the Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte dialogue (complete with appropriate dress and mannerisms) and then she leaves all of the Samantha content to her cat. The end result is considerably more fun to watch than Sex and the City 2 was.

Here’s that time Carrie filled out a dating service application: