Last week, Cynthia Nixon endorsed Sharon Stone to play Samantha Jones in Sex and the City 3—and Stone told CNN it would be an “honor.” As most fans of the hugely popular HBO series already know, the follow up to 2010’s Sex and the City 2 movie was abandoned indefinitely after Kim Cattrall refused to participate. If anyone else could make the role of Samantha their own, it’s probably Stone.
Watch: ‘Sex and the City’ Reenactments, Only Samantha is a Cat
Before anyone starts drawing up expensive contracts though, it should be known that an alternative option has just sashayed into the picture. She’s a cat, she’s willing to wear a wig, and her owner has been making some very funny SATC reenactment videos with her.
Actress and writer Alexandra Kyle brilliantly mimes along with the Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte dialogue (complete with appropriate dress and mannerisms) and then she leaves all of the Samantha content to her cat. The end result is considerably more fun to watch than Sex and the City 2 was.
Here’s that time Carrie filled out a dating service application:
And that time Aiden proposed to Carrie:
And that time Berger dumped Carrie via Post-it:
And—of course—that time Carrie cheated with Big:
Kyle only commenced acting with her cat at the start of August, presumably driven to it by sheltering in place for too long. Initially the duo were reenacting scenes from The Hills (the cat was Lauren Conrad), along with a moment from Mean Girls. More recently, they did some very convincing dramatic work as Skyler and Walter White in Breaking Bad:
But it’s with Sex and the City that these two have really found their sweet spot. The dramatic partnership is in its very earliest stages—the four videos above are it for Kyle and cat’s SATC content so far. But with 94 episodes and two movies to play with, this might be a gift that keeps on giving for months for come. Hell, we may not even need a third Sex and the City movie now.