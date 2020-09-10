Why Dystopian Movies Are Getting Us Through 2020

The book Scream: Chilling Adventures in the Science of Fear, points out that human fear is rooted in the unfamiliar. "Humans have sophisticated systems of prediction," Margee Kerr writes, "and when our predictions don’t match our experience, it raises a red flag and puts us in a state of uncertainty."

Watching scary red skies in movies this week, then, might help imbue us with the sense that what we're living through isn't, in fact, brand new. Seeing other people, whether they're fictional characters or not, calmly coping with similarly challenging environments can help make extraordinary conditions feel less strange.

In addition, watching movies about whatever we're currently facing down can give us a sense of preparation. Maybe if we watch a fictional version of the thing we're worried about, we'll learn some useful coping strategies. "I’m probably a little more equipped to deal with death, disease [and] tragedy than other people," Colin Geddes, a programmer at Toronto International Film Festival has said. "Because I’ve seen it played out and it makes me think about how I would react in these situations with these misfortunes.”

Back in March, a Vulture article exploring the rise in popularity of Contagion echoed Geddes' sentiments. "I watched it because this current pandemic crisis makes me terrified, and a story about exactly that same thing is one way to grapple with that fear," wrote Kathryn VanArendonk. "Pandemic fiction is about how people behave in response to acute, sudden-onset helplessness. When we’re confronted with that helplessness in real life, watching some version of it—any version of it, and ideally one where at least some people survive—is comforting. It’s a model for how we could respond."