Pay Tribute to Your Loved One in KQED's COVID-19 Memorial

In collaboration with you, our community, KQED is working on a remembrance series honoring the Bay Area residents who lost their lives to COVID-19.

If there’s someone whose memory you’d like to share with us, please hit "Submit" on the box at the bottom of this page.

Leer en español

Why are we doing this?

Through these collective memories, we hope to create and support a community of those who may be grieving from the loss of a loved one to COVID-19. We want to offer a space to remember, grieve, connect with one another, and remove the isolation of loss.

The team at KQED commits to reading every of of your submissions. We'll also ask for your permission before sharing anything publicly.

How can I share my memory of someone?

Each memorial will feature:

Your special memories of this person: What’s one thing you will never forget about your loved one? What would you like them to be remembered for? What is their story?

A photo to be published in our memorial alongside other loved ones



If you are actively grieving and looking for support, we have a guide to resources that offer help.

