The Suffrage and Civil Rights Organizer Who Guided Women to the Polls

he schism was glaring. In 1915, San Francisco’s Panama-Pacific International Exposition heralded itself as a showcase of modernity and progress. But for the duration of its nearly yearlong run, the world’s fair sold tickets to games and presentations so blatantly racist they sparked a Black-led demonstration that reverberated across the Bay area.
In the amusement section of the fair—known as the Joy Zone—there was a booth in which patrons could pay to throw a ball at a target and “dunk” a Black man into a tank of water. The stand was called The African Dip and featured an enormous racist effigy at its entrance. Similarly racist imagery ushered visitors into the neighboring Dixieland presentation—a booth that declared that, during "the antebellum days in the South, the slaves were about the happiest and carefree beings on earth.’’ Nearby, in the Palace of Food Products, at the Sperry Flour Booth, Black women sold pancakes while dressed in full “mammy” attire.