The West’s First ‘Lady Lawyer’ Opened Doors for Women in Law

Though there were 50 other female lawyers in the United States at the time, California's Code of Civil Procedure prohibited women from joining the profession, expressly stating that only a "white male citizen" could apply to the bar. But with the help of several male allies, suffragist campaigners, a supportive local press and her mother's assistance with child care, Foltz successfully lobbied for a new bill, the Woman Lawyer's Act, that allowed women to take the bar.

Thanks to Foltz's commitment to her studies, legal training from her father and his partner C.C. Stephens and a local legal club where aspiring attorneys practiced arguing cases, Foltz passed the bar in 1878, just four months after the Woman Lawyer's Act was passed. She began practicing in San Francisco.

Though Foltz described this victory as "bliss," it only spurred her determination to make life better for women all over the world. She traveled the United States and Europe, campaigning for women's suffrage, and used her position as editor and publisher of the San Diego Bee and The New American Woman to advance the suffragist agenda. In one public lecture, she put her position in no uncertain terms:

"Woman must be either man's equal or his slave. There is no middle ground. The flag of our Union floats not over one free woman in all this broad land. Every inch gained by her in the last half century has been contested and every inch gained has only subjected her to fresh demands."

Along with her career and activism, San Francisco proved to be Foltz's other great love. When moving to New York in October 1895, she confessed to the San Francisco Examiner: "For a long time I have had my eye on [New York] as a larger field, and only my pleasant business and social associations in San Francisco have prevented an earlier removal."

After finally moving east, initially because she wanted to earn more money and eventually open a women's law school in San Francisco, Foltz lasted only four years in New York before coming back. Her later move to Los Angeles is said to have been prompted by the 1906 earthquake. She left an indelible mark on the southern part of the state too—today, the county courthouse in downtown Los Angeles is named after her.

Through her barrier-busting life, Foltz found that combining an inner toughness with an outer femininity was the best way to get things done. "They call me a lady lawyer, a pretty sobriquet," she once said. "For of course to be worthy of so dainty a title, I was bound to maintain a dainty manner as I browbeat my way through the marshes of ignorance and prejudice."

Foltz died of heart failure on Sept. 2, 1934, at the age of 85. She was at home in Los Angeles at the time. Though all of her impressive achievements stand as testament to her extraordinariness, a quote from her in the April 1916 edition of The New American Woman best sums up her life. "For as I look back over the hard journey," she said, "and recall the difficulties which seemed insurmountable, and the obstacles that would have awed the heart of the stoutest man, I am amazed at my own temerity!"

