Grant Imahara, 'Mythbusters' Star and Robotics Wiz, Dies at 49

Electrical engineer, robotics wiz, Mythbusters' cast member, Disney consultant, TV host and Hollywood animatronics designer Grant Imahara died Monday. He was 49.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant," Discovery Channel wrote in a statement. "He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Imahara was best known as a member of the "Build Team" on Discovery's Mythbusters along with Tory Belleci and Kari Byron. The trio managed to impart some scientific knowledge while partaking in truly madcap, sophomoric experiments that fans around the world adored.

Imahara was undaunted by even the most outlandish technical challenges. When Craig Ferguson lamented he was the only late-night talk show host without a sidekick, Imahara built him a goofy-looking, skeletal robot with a metal mohawk named Geoff Peterson.

At George Lucas' Industrial Light & Magic, he was one of a select group of R2-D2's "official operators," controlling the peripatetic robot's movements in Star Wars. To make sure the Energizer Bunny briskly drummed its way across the screen during those battery commercials, Imahara developed "a custom circuit to cycle the Energizer Bunny's arm beats and ears at a constant rate."