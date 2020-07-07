How Parents Find Support During a Pandemic and National Reckoning with Racism

The Williamses are intentional about the ways they seek emotional support from their loved ones, and each partner has a wide network of close confidants rather than expecting the other to fill every emotional need. In addition to regular check-ins with their therapist, Calvin is part of an intergenerational group for Black men, the Brotherhood of Elders, who come together biweekly to offer each other support on a variety of topics, including fatherhood. He’s also in group chats with other first-time dads. Leila is part of a women’s support group that connects over the phone, and a member of several allyship groups for non-Black people looking to contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s nice to have that space to turn to and say I’m having a hard time so I don’t have to put that on [Calvin],” she says, adding that she’s doing her best to be there for him while he mourns his father.

And while the couple hasn’t gone out to protests in person out of caution around the pandemic, Calvin has been writing the Oakland City Council and the school board, and remotely working with the Black Organizing Project. The birth of Malik has been a major motivating factor for his activism—he doesn’t want to have to give his son the infamous “talk” that many Black boys get from parents about interacting with police. That desire is giving him a sense of urgency.

“Nothing in that talk actually saves you, it’s just a hope that it shields you from triggering the white rage of an armed officer who can use their power with impunity to take your freedom and take your life, if not both,” he says.

A therapist, friendly neighbors, extended family and a healthy co-parenting relationship with his ex have been key supports for Leon Sykes, father of a four-year-old also named Leon. Sykes, a media teacher at Fremont High School in Oakland, says that reframing how he gets politically active during the pandemic has been crucial to maintaining his mental health.

“I’m active online as far as spreading information, but I’m not as active as I used to be,” he says. “And that has to do with the fears of something happening and I’m not there for my son. A lot of it was fears during COVID. It’s these huge groups.”

Having open communication with little Leon’s mom about harm reduction and family agreements around partaking in various activities has helped him cope with the uncertainty of the pandemic and California’s reopening. An extrovert, Sykes has been missing teaching in the classroom and going to community events. But after strategizing about how the family would go about social distancing and hygiene protocols, he got a bike and began cycling around Lake Merritt and working out with some of his cousins at a six-foot-distance.

In addition to this physical outlet, conversations with friends who are also fathers have been crucial, as well as monthly video checkins with his therapist. “Me and my boys have conversations about everything from finances to mental health, and how therapy is the way to go,” Sykes says.

It was important for him to find a Black therapist, and he connected with her through Psychology Today, which offers a customizable search for specific cultural competencies.

“I think people have the idea that, I don’t have any issues, my mental health is great,” he adds. “Therapy is not a bad thing, and therapy is not just because things are going wrong in life. Therapy is just being able to talk things out—whatever it is.”

For Liz Bernstein, an artist and educator, the pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement have brought up other questions—how to raise a conscientious white child who can be part of the movement to end white supremacy. Her family dynamic is unique: her five-year-old son, Langston, is white, and his adoptive father, Bernstein’s ex, is Black.

“For [Langston] to even hear how the world views Black men it’s particularly like, what the the fuck. Like, ‘That’s my daddy,’” she says.

As Langston’s primary caretaker, she’s been looking for age-appropriate ways to educate him on inequality, homelessness, racism and why the world is the way it is. “I feel it has just put a spotlight on white families to talk to their white children about what the world is really like,” she says, adding that she’s been using Sesame Street’s recent episodes about racism as an educational tool.

“We talked about how things are not fair—not everyone has been given same opportunities,” she says.