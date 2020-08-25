Why Billionaires Got More Hateable in the Age of Coronavirus

Since 1980, America's financial system has weighed heavily in the favor of the ultra-wealthy. Taxes on billionaires have decreased by 79% in that time, and Bezos’ Amazon is a shining example of the runaway wealth that can result. In 2019, after two years of paying no taxes whatsoever, Amazon was taxed just 1.2% of its income. Then, in the last quarter, it broke records with profits of $5.2 billion as consumers were forced online by business closures, and pushed to the cheapest possible source by mass unemployment.

These issues are exacerbated by the fact that large corporations are often amoral behemoths, eager to gobble up money wherever they can find it. Even government programs set up to assist smaller businesses have been exploited as a result. Before it stopped accepting applications on Aug. 8, the Paycheck Protection Program —“a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll”—made $349 billion of assistance available. $243 million of that ended up in the pockets of multi-million dollar corporations.

Even Vanity Fair, a magazine traditionally prone to revering the privileged classes, reported with some disdain on the “luxe quarantine lives of the Silicon Valley elite” earlier this month. One insider, close to a number of wealthy CEOs and venture capitalists, was quoted as saying: “They just can’t stop themselves from throwing parties and going on their jets and socializing as if everything was normal.”

(That was in evidence this week when Hailey and Justin Bieber ignored Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's “no party” mandate, and threw a lavish one. Billionaire Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall were photographed arriving maskless, with the latter throwing a thumbs up to awaiting photographers.)

C

apitalism enthusiasts will happily pop up at this juncture and declare that it's the billionaires’ money and they can do what they want with it. And that's true. They can. Lord knows, the U.S. government has shown little willingness to tax them appropriately and make this easier on everyone. But it’s also true that social contracts exist. If we want to live in the kind of place where neighbors help neighbors in need, and everyone does their part for the community, that also needs to apply to the people at the top of the money pile—especially if it in no way diminishes said pile of money.