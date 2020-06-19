Mural Painting in SF’s Chinatown in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter

In solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, San Francisco’s Chinese Culture Center has organized a day of painting in Portsmouth Square.

On Saturday, June 20, 11am–2pm, artists and volunteers, led by artist Vida Kuang (who also works at KQED), will paint messages in support of racial justice in the historic gathering place, continuing the square’s legacy as a site of actions, protests and resistance to white supremacy.

Members of the public are invited to join in the project, which will render messages in both English and Chinese. The CCC will provide painting supplies, gloves, hand-sanitizer and instructions. Volunteers are asked to bring “mess-friendly clothing” and open minds.

The event is timed to coincide with Juneteenth celebrations honoring Black freedom and resistance.

