‘Black Music Matters’ Outdoor Jam Session Offers Inspiration for the Movement

“We are coming together not only to provide cultural contributions to the movement for justice, but to also assert the world we want to live in,” the creators wrote in a statement. “Black Music Matters envisions an equitable future, where our systems of housing, education, public safety, and food are reimagined to assure security for the least of us. We support the assertion of defunding the police and reinvesting in the cultural and fiscal well-being of our community.”

The musical lineup also includes Zion I, Drew Banga, Netta Brielle, the Golden State Warriors' house DJ D Sharp and others. Sanitation stations will be provided. Details in the flyer below.