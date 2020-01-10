Drew Banga’s Musical Notes on Fatherhood
Drew Banga’s Musical Notes on Fatherhood

Pendarvis Harshaw
Drew Banga has produced for Kamaiya, Rexx Life Raj and 1-O.A.K., but his biggest job is fatherhood. (Pendarvis Harshaw)

If you like Bay Area hip-hop and haven’t heard of Drew Banga, chances are you’ve heard his music. He’s the producer behind some of CaleborateALLBLACK, Rexx Life Raj and 1-O.A.K.'s biggest songs. And recently, he and his frequent collaborator Bosslife Big Spence released the title track off their project 10K. It’s in early contention to become a standout song of the summer.

Drew might be his own competition, as he followed that single with co-producer credit (along with Trackademicks) on Kamaiyah’s latest single “Windows,” which features Quavo and Tyga.

Needless to say, Drew works a lot!

On top of all of that, Drew is a father. He often shares videos of his children dancing to his music and playing instruments. His personal and professional lives seem to overlap seamlessly.

I talked to Drew about his approach to music and fatherhood.

A shorter version of this episode was first broadcast on June 14, 2019.

