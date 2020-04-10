Kev Choice's 'Social Distancing' Album Captures Four Weeks of Hope and Grief

The day shelter-in-place orders came down in the Bay Area, Kev Choice was in the studio with soul singer and Afro-house producer Jennifer Johns. They were laying down a track that would later become part of his Social Distancing album, “Can’t Stop Me,” where jazz piano flutters over congas. Between Choice’s verses, Johns’ resonant voice reminds us that “I’ma still sing my song / I’ma still shine my light,” even during a tragedy.
Once the two friends realized this might be the last time they would see each for a while, they rushed to get the vocals done before the stroke of midnight—so Johns could drive home before the order officially took effect. Choice remembers anxiety starting to set in. “I just put her in the booth and said, ‘Sing what you feel right now,’” says the rapper, producer and multi-instrumentalist. “That was the first song I started creating with this [situation] in mind.”
“I think it was a lot of racing against the unknown,” Johns recalls. When Choice began to play the chords on his piano, her mind settled.