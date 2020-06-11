What Should We Do With Old Racist Movies on Streaming Platforms?

Disney boss Bob Iger offered an explanation for the company’s unwillingness to show or sell Song of the South in 2011. “[It] wouldn’t necessarily sit right or feel right to a number of people today,” he said, and “it wouldn’t be in the best interest of our shareholders to bring it back, even though there would be some financial gain.”

So why isn’t that logic applied more widely? The arguments usually touted for keeping these kinds of films around are rooted in general aversions to both censorship and the re-writing of history. But removing obviously racist content from streaming channels doesn’t erase it from our culture any more than taking down statues of slave traders wipes them from the history books. We all know these things existed, and we all know they represent a different time. So why should we still have to look at them uncritically?

After HBO Max’s decision to temporarily remove Gone With the Wind, movie producer Stephanie Allain (Boyz n the Hood, Hustle & Flow, Dear White People) told CNN: “It’s part of our film history, it’s part of American history. I don’t think it can be tucked away and forgotten. I think we have to look at it. But I think it has to be looked at within the context of racism, slavery, the war and where we are today.”

Allain is right. An outright ban is not the answer. (Because outright bans are almost never the answer.) And yes, we should study history to better understand the present. But these cinematic artifacts belong in classrooms and libraries, not on 2020’s most popular streaming channels. There is still a mountain of material on these platforms that does people of color a disservice, whether through a general lack of accurate representation, no representation at all or via tales that center on white saviors. (To wit, The Help has been trending on Netflix all week.)