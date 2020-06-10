Opinion: Harry Potter's Magic Fades When His Creator Tweets

Studies have shown that LGBTQ people face disproportionately high rates of intimate partner and sexual violence; the Human Rights Campaign has tracked at least 12 violent deaths of a transgender or gender nonconforming individual in 2020 alone. In addition, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality, more than 1 in 10 transgender people have been evicted because of their gender identity. The group's 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey (USTS) found that in the year prior to completing the survey, 30% of respondents who had a job reported being fired or experiencing some other form of discrimination because of their gender identity or expression. Only 20 states and the District of Columbia have laws that prohibit housing discrimination specifically on the basis of both sexual orientation and gender identity; in recent years, bathroom bills that sought to limit access to public restrooms on the basis of sex have been proposed and debated in some states. And in Rowling's U.K., British newspapers run editorials warning of the menace of "gender ideology."

So it's less a question of if a trans person has been discriminated against, and more a question of how, especially for black trans people. Living the way that feels authentic and comfortable for any trans or gender-nonconforming person has historically been, and continues to be, dangerous.

Making room for trans women or nonbinary people doesn't crowd women out. My gender identity should have no bearing on another person's. Rowling is right that saying or examining the ways her "life has been shaped by being female" isn't hateful on its own. What is hateful and unwelcome, however, is her assertion that "sex is real" and that someone's gender identity can—and should—be boiled down to their sexual organs. What is hateful is the erasure of trans and nonbinary relationships. What is hateful is the insistence upon acknowledging "the lived reality of women globally" as if it's a zero-sum game, and all women have the same reality and the same understanding of their womanhood.

Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter himself, released a response to Rowling's tweets through the Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth. In it, he asserts trans women's womanhood, points to trans-centric educational resources and writes: "To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don't entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you."