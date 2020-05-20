Relive BottleRock’s Greatest Moments in Weekly Concert Streams

This Memorial Day weekend, music fans would have been basking in the Napa Valley sun, drinking Northern California’s finest wines and listening to live performances by Stevie Nicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band. But the universe had other plans, and BottleRock Napa Valley is no longer taking place on its original dates.

Currently, it’s rescheduled for October—although Governor Gavin Newsom says California won’t be ready for large-scale events until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine, which is still a ways away. In the meantime, BottleRock is giving fans another way to enjoy some tunes. On May 23, the festival launches (re)LIVE BottleRock, a concert video series featuring footage of previous headliners. The inaugural stream, which takes place at 3pm on Saturday, includes performances by Imagine Dragons, Muse, The Head and the Heart and Tash Sultana.

Afterwards, (re)LIVE BottleRock continues weekly on Fridays at 5pm and will also feature footage of food demos from the BottleRock Culinary Stage.

There will be opportunities throughout the livestreams to donate to Crew Nation, a relief fund for concert workers, and the Napa Valley Food Bank. Details here.