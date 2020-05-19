Nancy Pelosi, “President Plump” and America’s Obsession With Fat-Shaming

The mass mocking of Trump’s weight was embraced so fervently that the few Twitter users who stepped up to call it fat-shaming were shut down fairly swiftly—sometimes even by self-identified fat people. The sense of giving Trump a taste of his own medicine was prioritized above all else. Several users directly pointed out that the president was fair game because he has been a vocal critic of other people’s appearances since his 2016 campaign.

The problem is, gleeful, widespread attacks on public figures because of their weight—regardless of who they are and what they’ve done—help to normalize and sanction the bullying of bigger people everywhere. It reinforces the idea that fatness is something to be mocked, something that makes people lesser-than, something that signifies slovenliness and ugliness. (If people openly “LOL” at the president for having a “mom gut,” that also makes moms, and frankly anyone lacking washboard abs, feel bad about their appearance.)

The thin-equals-healthy narrative that Pelosi deployed on CNN has roots in the BMI chart—a grossly oversimplified way to assess human health that fails to take into account muscle mass, bone structure or fitness levels. The chart is still in widespread use despite a 2009 study that found that people in the BMI “overweight” category live longer than people in both the “normal” and “underweight” ones.

Just as the BMI is regularly used as a way to legitimize fatphobia, it also found its way into the Trump-Pelosi social media storm.