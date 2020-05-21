We All Miss Our Friends—But What About Strangers?

Randy Reiss, an avid concertgoer in San Francisco, feels that way about the community of people he’d regularly see at shows at Great American Music Hall, the Great Northern and Public Works. “It’s a missing piece you don’t know you’re missing till it’s gone,” he says, describing the feeling as “unmooring.” While Reiss has had no trouble keeping up with his inner circle, he says, “Not every relationship needs to be such a close thing. It’s fine and probably healthy and normal to have these kinds of relationships where you’re part of a tribe. You see them at a hip-hop show and nod your head.”

Indeed, the positive interactions we experience in our broader communities can provide a sense of stability and give us greater resilience in navigating challenges. “When you’re part of a community, you have an idea of ‘normal’ and what is normal to you—your everyday experience and what your routines are,” says David Bond, a licensed clinical social worker and the behavioral health director of Blue Shield of California. “That disruption [during the pandemic] can be complicated for people. It depends on what your baseline resilience is.”

Bond explains that without their communities, kids and teenagers may feel stifled by parents’ household rules; older people may experience alienation because of a learning curve with technology; and people who rely on support groups, group therapy or Alcoholics Anonymous to help them manage mental illnesses and addiction are among those who may have the most trouble. And people who don’t feel safe at home, such as LGBTQ+ youth who aren’t accepted by their families, are particularly vulnerable as well.

Even those with more resources and generally positive mental health are finding themselves feeling uprooted and struggling with loneliness without the support of larger social structures.

“It takes strengths to ask for help and it takes strength to identify that you’re missing something and need to reach out and find it,” says Bond. “There’s a whole other set of [challenges in] being the one who takes it upon yourself to be there for others.”

Getting creative with how she connects with community now has been a huge boost for Chinwe Okona, an artist and graduate student at the University of Southern California. She misses the social cross-pollenating without access to her favorite coffee shop, Highly Likely in Los Angeles.

This was where she connected with fellow artists through chance encounters with screenwriters, musicians and visual artists. Okona says that since shelter in place started, she’s been missing the sense of validation she got from spontaneous interactions that reinforced her place in the creative community, which boosted her self-esteem as she charted the unknown territory of a career transition.

“There’s this kind of magic of like, you don’t know me, you don’t know anything about me, but there’s something that happened in this moment or this exchange where you’re like, ‘I wanna talk to you, what are you working on? Cool sticker on your laptop,’” she says.

To combat feelings of loneliness, Okona and her friends have revved up their group chats. She’s in one with a bunch of actor friends who fire off jokes late at night; another group meets on Zoom on Friday nights to give each other art critiques. And a meme group gives her the opportunity to be silly. By curating these group dynamics, she’s been able to find some semblance of the uplifting, lighthearted interactions she misses from her regular haunts.