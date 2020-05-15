Techno Festival MUTEK.SF Becomes an Interactive Online Party

Mutek, the electronic music and arts festival founded in Montreal, expanded to San Francisco in 2018. The vibe is part museum and part rave: festival-goers dance at late-night shows to legacy techno acts and new artists alike; play with installations that use augmented reality and interactive video; and attend panels with artists and thinkers at the cross-sections of music, digital art and science.

Dance club the Midway, experimental art space Gray Area and even the California Academy of Sciences have been involved in Mutek's events over the last two years. And now, during the pandemic, the festival is going entirely online.

On May 23 and 24, Mutek.SF presents NEXUS Experience: two days of performances, short film screenings, a digital art gallery and more. It’s hosted on an interactive platform called Currents.FM, where attendees can hang out in virtual viewing rooms with their friends and navigate the festival almost as if it were a physical space.

The event is entirely donation-based. Attendees can register for free, but a sliding-scale donation gives additional perks like the ability to host a private viewing room where one can video chat (and dance!) with up to 10 friends.

The first wave of the musical lineup is below. Details here.