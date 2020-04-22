This Year's High School Seniors Are a Class of Their Own

One thing is for sure: years from now, my niece will meet someone her age at a bar or cafe, and they’ll have that shared moment of, Damn, so you didn’t have a graduation either?

All around Oakland, there are young folks who were looking forward to that final celebration, an acknowledgement that they successfully completed their K-12 educations. Students from public schools, continuation schools, arts magnet schools and private schools are all dealing with the grief and confusion that come with experiencing something like this. KQED is asking seniors from around the Bay Area to submit videos and share their stories, and yesterday our show Forum featured tales from a few students. To contribute to the effort, I got on the phone and called a few folks from Oakland.

Jayla D. is a standout player on the Bishop O’Dowd High School softball team. Her junior year stats show that she’s just outside of the top 50 ballers in California, and above the national average in every aspect of the game. But she won't have a senior year stat line.

A career 3.5 GPA student, she's looking to study kinesiology and get into sports medicine at San Diego State University in the fall. She hopes to walk onto the softball team. Her future is bright, but Jayla D. still says, “I can’t believe this ended like this. I just don’t know how to feel. It’s just hard to see people who’ve worked so hard, and had everything taken away from them—and there’s nothing that can be done about it.”

On the other side of town, is another Jayla—Jayla H. A talented drummer (part of the band Black Excellence) who attended Oakland School for the Arts for middle school and high school.

She’s taken the blur of the last few weeks relatively well, spending time reading and making music. And even taking some time to step back from the rat race and learn about herself.

“In school, we’re always on the clock,” says Jayla H., referencing the rush from one period to the next. “Now that we’ve got this break, I can focus on doing both [academics and arts] on my own time and in my own space,” she says. “That’s been really helpful.”

But when it comes to forgoing ceremonies, Jayla H., who plans on attending the San Francisco Conservatory of Music in the fall, says, “I wanted to have my family and community see what I’ve been working towards. And now, that’s not happening anymore—it’s been heartbreaking.”

Another aspiring artist from Oakland is Fremont High School’s Jacob Hicks. This 18-year-old student has been drawing all his life, and now he's looking to pursue a career in animation graphics.

But right now, he's just getting a handle on this concept of “distance learning.” Hicks says, “People who learn in-person are struggling. ... Emailing a teacher and waiting for a response doesn’t always work.”

Hicks, who still plans on attending Berkeley City College in the fall, says he’s learning to navigate all of these changes. “We’re on the verge of graduating and living our lives. ... I had everything planned out.” And now just about everything has changed.

About four miles up the hill from Fremont High, at the Head-Royce School, 17-year-old Caroline has been talking to her father about everything that's transpiring. He’s a doctor, and she’s looking to become a pediatrician.

She’s planning on attending Case Western in Cleveland, Ohio next fall, but she laments what she’s missing out on this spring.

Caroline was one of the leaders of the dance program at her school. They had been working on the Fine Arts Dance Ensemble’s big show since September. “We sacrificed so many lunches throughout the school year,” Caroline tells me. The show would have happened last week.